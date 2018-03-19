19 March 2018

South Africa: MEC Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba Launches Revamped Robert Sobukwe's Office in Galeshewe, 21 Mar

The MEC for Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Ms. Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba will honour the legacy of the late Pan Africanist Congress of Azania's (PAC) founder Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe.

This will be done during the commemoration of the 2018 Provincial Human Rights Day on Wednesday, 21 March 2018, when the MEC will be launching the revamping of Robert Sobukwe's office at the Mayibuye Precinct in Galeshewe in the Northern Cape.

The event will be marked under the theme "The year of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela: Promoting and deepening a human rights culture across society where we will also shall celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of two of the greatest leaders this country, continent and the world has ever known, President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and Ma Nontsikelelo Albertina Sisulu.

Human Rights Day commemorations will be held on March, 21 at Mayibuye Precinct next to the Office of Robert Sobukwe in Galeshewe. The democratic government declared 21 March as Human Rights Day to remind South Africans about the sacrifices that accompanied the struggle for liberation and to celebrate the achievement of democracy in South Africa.

The basis of Human Rights Day is attributed to the Sharpeville Massacre that took place on 21 March 1960 where the apartheid police shot and killed 69 people in a peaceful protest march against pass laws.

The year 2018 also marks the 40th anniversary since the passing of a giant and defender of human rights. Robert Sobukwe was imprisoned at Robben Island where he was subjected to solitary confinement and inhumane treatment. He was later banished to Kimberley in 1969 by the apartheid government.

He opened law offices in Galeshewe where he played an integral part in defending the rights of many oppressed South Africans. His office space has since deteriorated since his passing, while his house is occupied by a family that moved in shortly after his death.

Issued by: Northern Cape Sport, Arts and Culture

South Africa

