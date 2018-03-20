19 March 2018

Nigeria: Strange Disease Kills 8 Katsina Students

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — An outbreak of strange disease at Government Science Secondary School,Kurfi has killed about 8 students.

Our reporter gathered that authorities of the boarding school have since over the weekend closed down the school and sent students back home.

The closure however did not go down well with the state Assembly on the ground that closing and sending students home will further aggravate the situation.

To this end, the assembly has directed it's committee on Education and Health to thoroughly investigate the matter and report back as soon as possible.

At the house today's sitting the lawmaker representing kurfi constituency at the Assembly, Kabir Lawal had drawn the attention of the house to the outbreak and the deaths before the assembly took the stand.

Two other members Garba Hussaini and Bishir Mamman from Kafur and Dutsin-ma respectively said similar issues were recorded at the constituencies as well which need to be looked at accordingly.

