19 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Pro-Biafra Group Criticises Senators' N13.5 Million Monthly Allowance

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Biafra.
By Ebuka Onyeji

The Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has reacted to the revelation that each Nigerian senator collects N13.5 million monthly as running cost in addition to their legitimate salaries and allowances.

The pro-Biafra group said the jumbo pay collected by the Senate could be seen as a "criminal act".

According to Vanguard Newspaper, MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, in a statement on Sunday, said majority of national assembly members had become so insensitive in their dealings with their constituencies.

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, had in an interview with TheNews few weeks ago revealed that he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million monthly as "running cost", aside a N700,000 monthly consolidated salary and allowances which they also receive.

Mr. Sani's revelation is the first by a lawmaker from the Senate since the clamour by Nigerians for a full disclosure of lawmakers' earnings.

The revelation sparked widespread anger among Nigerians who had always criticised the lawmakers for arbitrarily allocating jumbo pay to themselves at a time the country remained in dire need of funds for developmental projects.

In another interview with BBC, Mr. Sani said the payment is a 'moral issue.'

"I decided to burst it open. It was a moral issue," he said.

Ironically, Mr. Sani's colleagues are criticising him for coming clean on the secret allowances lawmakers receive while majority of Nigerians wallow in poverty and disease.

"They are only interested in making monetary profit without investing in the business itself. A business man or woman who earns more than thirteen million naira monthly without a legitimate production and service is a criminal", the MASSOB leader said on Sunday.

He said it is shameful that a senator would openly, without shame, donate a gas cooker with frying pan, or grinding machines and other materials un-befitting of a country's senator, to few people in his senatorial zone as empowerment project.

"They (Senators) have never deliberated on means to improve the technological and economical lives of the people of this country through a rigorous and compulsory educational empowerment of the citizens."

Nigeria

Nigerian Lawyers to Earn Another $17 Million From Abacha Loot

Nigerian lawyers freshly engaged by the Federal Government to assist with the repatriation of $321 million stolen by… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.