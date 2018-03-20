20 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Liverpool Swoops On £54M Ndidi Amid Huge Salah Claim

Photo: The Guardian
Wilfred Ndidi.
By Terhemba Daka and Seye Olumide

Reports in England say Liverpool is lining up a summer move for Leicester's midfield enforcer, Wilfred Ndidi. The-21-year-old has enjoyed an impressive second season at the King Power, completing the most tackles per 90 minutes in the Premier League this term.It is believed that it will take a bid in the region of £54 million for Leicester to part with the former Genk man, who cost the Foxes just £15 million in January 2017.

The Anfield side has reportedly suffered a potential blow in its rumoured pursuit of Roma goalkeeper, Alisson. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been heavily with a move for the Brazilian shot-stopper in the summer, with Simon Mignolet's Anfield career seemingly over.The bad news Liverpool is that Roma is on the verge of convincing the Brazilian keeper to sign a new deal.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the 25-year-old has requested a pay increase to over £4m-per-season including bonuses.Roma are aiming to raise their player's release clause up to £80m to warn off any potential interest from big clubs.

Mohamed Salah has proved to be a better signing that Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres and Philippe Coutinho, says talkSPORT pundit and Reds fan Micky Quinn."Luis Suarez was an unbelievable player, but he came with a lot of baggage - this kid has no baggage," he told talkSPORT.

"Fernando Torres was a breath a fresh air when he came to Liverpool and scored spectacular goals, be he was an out-and-out centre forward and Salah is a midfielder.

"With Coutinho, I think he was yet to really fulfil his potential at Liverpool and he probably will do with Barcelona, but Salah now is at the very top of his game."I think he's been one of the most important Liverpool signings and probably the best Liverpool signing in the last ten to 15 years."

