20 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Zim Ruling Party to Strip Mugabe of Immunity, Privileges?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: SABC Digital News/Youtube
Former president Robert Mugabe.

Zimbabwe's ruling party says Robert Mugabe could lose his immunity and privileges as a former head of state and face expulsion from the party.

This comes after Mugabe last week told journalists that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had been imposed by the army and was in office illegally.

The party will meet

"Zanu-PF will have to meet to discuss these new developments... to review whether it is still necessary or not for him (Mugabe) to continue enjoying the status we had given him," the party's secretary for legal affairs, Paul Mangwana told the state-run Herald.

Apart from his comments to international journalists last Thursday, Mugabe has also been criticised for holding a meeting two weeks ago with a former cabinet minister, Ambrose Mutinhiri, who now leads an opposition party.

Mangwana said a former president had to be a "father figure" and "should not join active politics, particularly opposition politics".

Loss of privileges?

"If the party is satisfied that he has violated that principle, he will lose his Zanu-PF membership, he will also lose the privileges and immunities accorded to a (former) head of state and forfeit the respect he was enjoying," Mangwana added.

Mugabe resigned last November after the army took control of the country, and MPs from Zanu-PF and the opposition MDC began proceedings to impeach him. Mugabe kept his membership of the party though, and Mnangagwa has avoided criticising his former boss.

On Friday Mnangagwa's office said Mugabe was entitled to "express himself freely", but said "the nation has moved on".

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa's Looters List Greeted with Derision

Zimbabweanshave scoffed at the list of businesses and individuals who externalized funds released by President Emmerson… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.