19 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 700 Demobilized Former FAPLA Soldiers Receive Subsidies

Uige — At least 774 demobilized former FAPLA soldiers, among sergeants registered during the supplementary survey of 2015 in the province, began receiving their demobilization allowances Monday in this city.

They are part of the group, whose payment will be made by municipality, part of the remaining unpaid between 2012 and 2013.

In statements to the press, the coordinator of the Commission of the payment, in the District of Recruitment and Mobilization of Uíge, Coronel Santarém Domingos Alberto, said that the activity is based on the order of the Chief of General Staff for the payment of all the covered, whose lists are fixed in all the municipal administrations of the province.

"This is the last alternative, because it is a complement, the payment of which was carried out in 2012/2013, with these remaining, and in 2015, registration was repeated in all municipalities," said Santarem Domingos Alberto.

As for those who did not receive in 2012/2013 and had complained, he clarified, they can be assured that they will benefit from their subsidies.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

