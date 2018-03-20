19 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lesotho Premier Pays Homage to Angola's First President

Photo: Pedro Parente/ Angola Press Agency
Prime minister of Lesotho, Thomas Thabane, places wreath on António Agostinho Neto memorial.

Luanda — Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane on Monday paid tribute to the first President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, by placing a wreath at the Memorial containing his remains.

Earlier, the Prime Minister, who has been in Luanda since last Sunday, visited the Military History Museum.

Thomas Thabane was received privately by Angolan President João Lourenço.

The visiting official briefed the President on the progress on implementation of reforms recommended by SADC, with a view to achieving peace and stability in the Kingdom.

President João Lourenço takes over the presidency of the Organ for Politics, Defence and Security of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Lesotho experienced a deep political crisis, exacerbated by the assassination of two Armed Forces chiefs in 2015 and 2017.

The situation prompted the local authorities to call for SADC intervention.

Some 269-strong regional force has been in Lesotho since December, under SAPMIL mission, led by Angola.

They comprise Military personnel, intelligence officers, police officers; and civilian experts in different fields.

The Angolan Defence Minister, Salviano de Jesus Cerqueira, who accompanied the Lesotho premier to the Memorial, said that the Angolan contingent is tasked with ensuring training of the armed forces and police of that country.

The minister voiced positive Angola's participation in the mission of the Kingdom.

