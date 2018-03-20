19 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Bastos and Djalma Among Summoned Players

Luanda — Defender Bastos of Roma-based Lazio and striker Djalma Campos of Paok Football Clube of Greece have been summoned for National soccer team, ahead of four nations tournament, on 22 -25 March in Zambia.

Bastos and Djalma missed the match against Burkina Faso in June 201, ahead of the first qualifying round for the 2019 CAN in Cameroon.

The former has alleged family problem, while

Djalma did not reveal why he missed the match.

Gelson Dala, who recently recovered from an injury, is left out.

Also absent are the 1º de Agosto players who missed CHAN Sudan, namely Geraldo, Dani Massunguna, Paizo and Natael.

The coach Srdjan Vasiljevic convened the following athletes:

Goalkeepers: Gerson, Neblu, Landu

Defenders: Bastos, Fabrício, Mira, Nary, Isaac, To carneiro, De Paiza and Wilson

Midfielders: Carlinhos, Show, Herenilsom, Almeida, Paty, Mano Calesso, Job

Strikers: Djalma Campos, Yano, Fofo, Ary Papel and Vá

