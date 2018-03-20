20 March 2018

South Africa: Mabuza Faces First Questions As Deputy President in the National Assembly

South African Deputy President David Mabuza

Social cohesion, moral regeneration and radical economic transformation will be the topics when deputy president David Mabuza faces his first question session with MPs in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

ANC MP Thomas Makondo will ask Mabuza what has been his finding with regard to violence against women and its effect on their ability to participate actively in the mainstream economy in light of his social cohesion responsibilities, and what government is doing to ensure that women do not feel alienated, but regard themselves as protected partners in the social cohesion and nation-building projects.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen will ask whether Mabuza has engaged any organised segments of society in pursuit of his responsibility as a champion of moral regeneration initiatives since he was sworn in as deputy president on February 27.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu will raise one of his favourite subjects and ask Mabuza what steps government intends to take to enable the South African Reserve Bank to fight illicit financial flows and profit shifting, in view of how mining and other corporations erode the economic base, reduce the public purse and affect the government's ability to eradicate unemployment, inequality and poverty by using illicit financial flows and profit shifting.

ANC MP Connie September will ask how the provision of free quality education will contribute to the human development strategy of the country in light of the significance of the human resource development strategy in the provision of opportunities for people to develop themselves, improve the quality of their lives and their standard of living and the fact that the government has resolved to implement fee-free quality education for students from poor households.

Radical economic transformation time frames

IFP chief whip Narend Singh might throw a diplomatic curveball for Mabuza.

He will ask him whether, in view of his responsibility to champion social cohesion in the country, he intends to convey a message to China with regard to its alleged continued interference in domestic issues of the Department of Home Affairs by allegedly seeking to regulate and mobilise protest on university campuses against visiting persons of Tibetan origin.

Singh also wants to know whether Mabuza finds that China's alleged subversive conduct undermines the sovereign authority of the republic.

NFP MP Munzoor Shaik-Emam will ask what are the time frames that the government envisages for radical economic transformation that will ensure land restitution, the protection of mineral wealth and improving the socio-economic conditions to achieve a better quality of life for all South Africans.

The sitting is scheduled to start at 14:00 and the questions are the only item on the agenda. The MP who asked the original question gets to ask a follow-up question, after which three more MPs get an opportunity to quiz the deputy president with one question each.

