20 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: KCCA to Share Shs540m

Photo: Eddie Chicco/Daily Monitor
Muhammad Shaban’s header goal wrote a new chapter in KCCA history.
By Denis Bbosa

Kampala — The Muslim faith decrees that an employee be paid before his sweat dries.

Ecstatic KCCA management, led by the Executive Director Jennifer Musisi Ssemakula yesterday unanimously agreed to give Shs540m ($150000) of the Shs1.9bn (US$550, 000) accrued the Caf Champions League group progress to the players and technical team to share out.

Musisi, who interrupted the team's training session at Lugogo to share her joy, also ordered the players' match bonus be increased to Shs500,000 for each player and be paid by yesterday.

KCCA players earned Shs400,000 as match bonus after ejecting Madagascan side CNaPS in the preliminary round. "I felt very emotional throughout the weekend and I wanted to come to thank you for making me, Uganda and KCCA proud," she told the sweat dripping players. She applauded KCCA coach Mike Mutebi for having a stubborn, strict character and being a go getter, like her, which makes him a 'super coach'.

"Saturday's win vindicated our initial big expenditure, administration changes. You should know not seat on your laurels but go on and make it a routine."

Musisi advised the players not to use the Caf money (expected to arrive in May) for luxuries like cars but to invest in real estate and building homesteads they will show in future.

Mutebi revealed that after a long time of hard work and strategizing, it was a moment for them to harvest.

"We thank God that the things we planned to achieve in five years have come so early.

"You (KCCA management) have given me a platform to perform what I have always wanted to do which wasn't possible in 1997 or 2003."

He added; "With the skill God gave me I want to change Ugandan football."

KCCA's progress will also earn Fufa an extra Shs101m, for now. According to the Caf prize money distribution rules, Fufa is entitled to a share of the revenue.

That 5% translates into the Fufa account receiving US$27,500 (Shs101m) from continental body Caf. These fees will rise for both the club and Fufa if KCCA advance further.

