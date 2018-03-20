A health hazard is looming in Redcliff Town after residents went for a week without water after Kwekwe City Council disconnected water from the satellite town again over a debt of more than $2 million.

This has left residents stranded resulting in some resorting to fetching water from unclean sources such as unprotected wells, gutters and open streams.

Rutendo high-density suburb, which houses about 20 000 people had only one borehole, which was sunk by the Government to partially address the water situation.

Redcliff Municipality recently made an undertaking to pay $40 000 a month until they clear the debt.

However, it failed to honour its commitment resulting in Kwekwe City Council disconnecting water supplies.

Kwekwe Mayor Councillor Matenda Madzoke yesterday confirmed that his council had disconnected water from Redcliff after it failed to honour its commitment.

"We have disconnected them (Redcliff) because they haven't paid their water bills. They are defaulting and are not showing any commitment," he said.

Redcliff Mayor Councillor Kapuya said there was no water in Redcliff because there was a technical fault.

"I'm not aware that there is no water in Redcliff I have not been around but the last time I heard there was a technical fault that affected Kwekwe City Council's pumping capacity," he said.

Redcliff has three residential areas Redcliff, Rutendo and Torwood with an estimated population of about 50 000 people.