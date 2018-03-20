20 March 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Golfers Tee Off in First Pro-Am at Muthaiga Club

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Larry Ngala

The 2018 Barclays Kenya Open week tees off with the first of the two Pro-Am events at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course which faces a big test after the heavy rains in Nairobi which saw the course waterlogged during the PGK Masters.

It is however most gratifying to note that the management at Muthaiga has worked tirelessly to make sure that it presents a course which is playable.

A field of 128 players half of them being professionals will be in action in Tuesday's Pro-Am which offers an opportunity for the local amateurs to play along with the visiting and local professionals.

Its a good chance also for the pros special those who arrived late, to test the course in a competitive atmosphere.

It also a chance to make some few Euros as they prepare for the big event, the Kenya Open which marks its 50th years this time round and which for the first time, it has topped the list of the European Challenge Tour series in terns of prize money.

A total of Euro 500,000 (about Sh62.5 million) will be at stake this year where the winner will take home 80,000 Euros (about Sh10 million).

The winner will have set up a big foundation in the hunt for a European Tour card, particularly if he makes some good progress in the subsequent events. However only six locals are drawn in today's Pro-Am.

These are Stefan Andersen and Jeff Kubwa who are both Muthaiga members, PGK Masters champion David Odhiambo of Nyanza, Sigona's Mohit Mediratta, Alfred Nandwa of Railway and Golf Park's David Wakhu.

Also drawn are Ugandan pro Fred Wanzalla, and Rwanda's Ernest Ndayinsenga. From the international pros, in action will be Frenchman Romain Langasque who three years ago finished second in the Open at Karen then an amateur.

He will be in the team of Kenya Open chairman Peter Kanyago with another pro Antoine Rozner who will partner one of Kenya's top business executive Ben Wairegi.

Italian Alessandro Tadini, a regular in the Challenge Tour and the Open, is drawn with Kenya Golf Union chairman Richard Wanjalla while the other pair will feature Francesco Larpota and Kul Bhakoo.

Teeing off in Tuesday's Pro-Am is set for 11.00am on both first and 10th tee with local pro David Wakhu to be on the tee first on tee number one while Fred Wanzalla will lead on on the 10th tee.

The second Pro-Am will take place Wednesday at the same venue.

Kenya

Exposed - How British Data Company Influenced Poll

An undercover investigation has blown the lid off the workings of Cambridge Analytica, the British data company that was… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.