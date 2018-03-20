19 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Re-Organisation of Human Resources Is Fundamental - Minister

Luanda — Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation minister Maria de Rosário Bragança Sambo has called for need to ponder over human capital role, considered crucial for implementation of projects or actions aimed at re-organising the management of human Resources.

It is fundamental to train experts with responsibility to secure management of the sector in accordance with legislation and in line with good management practices, said

the minister.

The minister was speaking at the opening of a training for human resource specialists from public higher education institutions of the country's 18 provinces held Monday.

The official described the meeting as a pedagogical action held among the managers and technicians from different areas of human resources.

She said that the initiative is meant to ensure better performance at academic community and clarifying management-related issues.

Maria do Rosário Sambo said if such procedures prove practical and accepted according to the law, there will be no delay in tackling some matters.

The exercise will help reduce the injustices that contribute to bad mood among workers.

On the other hand, the minister slammed the managers who prefer to safeguard their positions rather than complying with legal standards.

The event, which is assessing the performance of civil service, is set to close on 27 March.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

