Angola: State Secretary for Social Action Calls for Completion of Previous Projects

Cabinda — The Secretary of State for Social Action, Lúcio Gonçalves do Amaral, defended Monday in this city the conclusion and consolidation of previous projects of integration of ex-military in order to correct the mistakes of the past.

Speaking at the closing of the seminar on the methodological orientation for the implementation of the Integrated Plan for Local Development and Combating Poverty, Lúcio do Amaral said that this will improve the focusing on beneficiaries and consequently direct their interventions in favor of those most in need.

The objective, he added, is to gradually reverse the situation of social dependence in which many Angolans are now.

In order for this to become a fact, it is necessary for municipal administrators to observe with discipline and rigor the guidelines set forth in the integrated plan for local development and fight against poverty, applying the resources in a parsimonious way, respecting the headings pre-established superiorly, which will contribute to transparent management, that will also facilitate the process of monitoring the various levels of decision-making, he said.

Lucio do Amaral also said that the completion of the process of reintegration of former soldiers is a priority of the Government and for this reason, the integrated plan for local development and fight against poverty devotes special attention to them regarding targeting so that they can be reintegrated by means of productive inclusion projects that are in line with their aptitudes and skills.

He added that according to official IRSEM statistics, the province of Cabinda is home to a significant number of ex-soldiers on the order of 3,594 soldiers, hence the need to guide their actions in order to ensure their reintegration in a sustainable way.