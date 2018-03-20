Angola: DRC Citizens Detained for Child Trafficking

Mbanza Kongo — Two citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo, namely Salakiaku Eduardo and Mbundu Marie, aged 18 and 43 respectively, were detained last weekend in the municipality of Mbanza Kongo northern Zaire province for alleged child trafficking.

The citizens intended to embark to Luanda with a seven-year-old child using a fake birth certificate.

According to a police report, the legal proceeding is in progress.

The child is now under protection of charity center.

The municipality of Mbanza Kongo is bordered by the region of Central Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).