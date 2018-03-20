Angola: 65-Year-Old Citizen Beaten to Death

Huambo — A 65-year-old woman, living in Luvemba commune in Bailundo municipality, 103 kilometers from Huambo city, was beaten to death by a 21-years-old girl who accused her of being a witch.

According to a note from the local police of the National Police, reached Monday to ANGOP, the homicide occurred on Friday inside the victim's residence thus the killer has been arrested.

In the same note, the police report that it has recorded 30 different crimes over the weekend, the same figure as in the previous period, have clarified 26 of these crimes, resulting in the arrest of 28 alleged criminals.