19 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 65-Year-Old Citizen Beaten to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

Huambo — A 65-year-old woman, living in Luvemba commune in Bailundo municipality, 103 kilometers from Huambo city, was beaten to death by a 21-years-old girl who accused her of being a witch.

According to a note from the local police of the National Police, reached Monday to ANGOP, the homicide occurred on Friday inside the victim's residence thus the killer has been arrested.

In the same note, the police report that it has recorded 30 different crimes over the weekend, the same figure as in the previous period, have clarified 26 of these crimes, resulting in the arrest of 28 alleged criminals.

Angola

Will Ramaphosa's 'New Dawn' Ripple Across the Region?

The recent decision by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to make his first official tour of the Southern African… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.