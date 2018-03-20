Southern Africa: Zimtrade Wins SADC Quality Awards

Zimbabwe's trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade, took home top honours at the Sadc Quality Awards held in Johannesburg last week.

At Sadc level, ZimTrade was the overall winner for the Company of the Year - Small and Medium Enterprise (comprising companies of less than 100 people), Category One.

In a notification letter to ZimTrade, the SADC Secretariat wrote, "The panel of judges for the SADC Quality Awards were unanimous as they commended your work and directed the Secretariat to urge you to continue on the quest for standards and quality and to serve as an example to other entrepreneurs of the Sadc region."

ZimTrade was represented at the event held at Emperor's Palace, Johannesburg, by Finance Director Mirirai Moyo and Monitoring and Evaluation Executive Danisa Chinamasa.

Mr Chinamasa, who oversees ZimTrade's Quality Management System expressed his satisfaction at the recognition.

"This was a huge step for us. We won the National Quality Awards last year, which was very exciting, but to win at Sadc confirms for sure that as ZimTrade that we are very potent and competitive.

"Our systems at national and SADC level are the best.

"At Sadc level there were 47 entries. It means we've been exemplary. We talk a lot about how standards can facilitate trade, and we are living that word."

ZimTrade Acting CEO, Allan Majuru, said that what the ZimTrade team had achieved was remarkable.