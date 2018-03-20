19 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Official Recommends Caution in Approaching Local Authorities

Luanda — The institutionalisation of local authorities in 2017/2022 legislature is irreversible, but requires reflection when it comes to discuss the process related to its implementation in Angola.

The caution came from the minister of Territory and State Reform, Adão de Almeida.

The official was speaking Monday at the meeting with journalists and opinion-makers, during the programme called "matabicho".

The minister spoke of the need to debunk the myths that the implementation of local authorities will ensure a sort-time solution to all communities problems.

He said they (local authorities) mean a change of management that must be done gradually.

The official noted that the systemic dimension of the process demands that the maximum possible consensus should be reached and, therefore, all contributions to this matter are necessary.

Adão de Almeida announced a wide national debate so that the different sectors of the society (political parties, civic organisations, churches, press, academics, among others) can contribute to the subject.

He mentioned the years of 2018 and 2019 as significant in the preparation for conditions to ensure the implementation of the local governments.

He said that the Executive will secure all technical and administrative actions during this period.

Angola has 164 urban and rural municipalities, with a degree of development and population density quite unequal.

The meeting was attended by state secretary for social communication, Celso Malavoloneke, officials and staff of Ministry of Administration and Territory and Reform of State.

