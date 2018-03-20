20 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Banking Sector Funds 5 700 Houses

Tagged:

Related Topics

The banking sector funded a total 5 700 housing units for the whole of last year, according to CBZ Holdings chairman Noah Matimba.

Matimba said a total of $172,1 million was extended towards financing housing projects in 2017 from $75 million when 1 531 housing units were funded.

Commenting on the country's property sector performance in 2017, Mr Matimba said activity had remained skewed towards retail and residential property development.

"However, the shortage of cash and foreign currency (in Zimbabwe), on the back of rising inflation fears and general uncertainty adversely affected the performance of the sector," he said.

Meanwhile, CBZ Holdings said it will increase its presence in the property sector, as part of the group's portfolio diversification strategy.

Presenting CBZ Holdings results for the year ended December 31, 2017, acting chief executive officer Peter Zimunya said the group's strategic initiatives in the property sector will be undertaken through CBZ Properties, its property development arm.

He said as part of the strategy, the Group will focus on property and infrastructure development, property management and valuations.

"The goal is to unlock value from the Group's land and properties portfolio and increase shareholder value," said Mr Zimunya.

He added that the financial services group is involved in a number of initiatives in both residential and commercial segments.

Some of the projects CBZ is undertaking include a $15 million project for 2 800 high density stands in Marondera and a $7 million project for 670 medium density stands in Mahatshula Bulawayo.

CBZ has at least 6,1 percent of its asset base invested in investment properties, up from 4,4 percent in prior year comparative.

CBZ's carrying amount of the investment properties is $33,9 million while the rental income derived from investment properties amounted to $1,9 million up from $1,1 million prior year comparative.

Zimbabwe

Ruling Party to Strip Mugabe of Immunity, Privileges?

Zimbabwe's ruling party says Robert Mugabe could lose his immunity and privileges as a former head of state and face… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.