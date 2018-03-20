Zimbabwe/Zambia: Warriors Arrive in Zambia

The first batch of the Warriors arrived in Ndola, Zambia yesterday afternoon with the Europe-based contingent expected today ahead of the four-nation invitational tournament that kicks off on Thursday.

The tournament features Zimbabwe, South Africa, Angola and the hosts.

The only four home-based players named by coach Sunday Chidzambwa -- Praise Tonha, Devine Lunga, Takabva Mawaya and Jimmy Dzingai -- left early yesterday morning and were joined by their South African counterparts.

Chidzambwa will be assisted by Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa and he said the tournament will provide him with a perfect opportunity to assess some players whom he could consider for the AFCON qualifiers.

The AFCON journey resumes in September this year.

Chidzambwa included in his squad the uncapped trio of 26-year-old Adam Chicksen, who plays for English League One side Bradford, Cliff Moyo (24) of FC Halifax in the semi-professional league in the same country as well as Wales-based 22-year-old Aleck Mudimu.

And, unlike on previous occasions players called for national duty couldn't show up, all the 20 named by Chidzambwa have committed themselves to helping the country try and win the four-nation tournament.

ZIFA communications officer, Xolisani Gwesela, yesterday said all the players who were called into camp had committed to fulfil the assignment.

"The first batch of the Warriors is already in Ndola, Zambia for the tournament. They left early in the morning (yesterday).

"The South Africa-based players took a direct flight from Johannesburg to Zambia and they have since linked up with the locally-based players who were already in Ndola.

"The Europe-based players, who were picked by the coach, are all expected in Zambia tomorrow (today) ahead of the tournament," he said. Zimbabwe play the hosts on Thursday while South Africa and Angola will battle it out on the same day with winners meeting in the final on Sunday.

Chidzambwa fused experience and youth.

"The tournament has come just at a time, the technical team have been looking for an opportunity to assess some of the players whom we have not used previously," said Chidzambwa.

"If you look at the players we selected, you will see that we have tried to take those whom we want to have a closer look at.

"We already know who is capable of doing what, especially on the local scene where we deliberately left Peter Muduwa and Liberty Chakoroma because we already know what they can offer."

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Takabva Mawaya (ZPC Kariba); Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs), George Chigova (Polokwane City)

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu (AC Sparta Prague), Praise Tonha (CAPS United), Jimmy Dzingai (Yadah Stars), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Devine Lunga (Chicken Inn), Adam Chicksen (Bradford City), Cliff Moyo (Halifax)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge), Talent Chawapiwa (Baroka), Aleck Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu), Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens IF)

Strikers: Evans Rusike (SuperSport United), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Silas Songani (Sonderjyske), Abbas Amidu (Entag El Harby)

Technical team: Sunday Chidzambwa (Head coach), Rahman Gumbo (Assistant coach), Lloyd Mtasa (Assistant coach), Brenna Msiska (Goalkeepers' coach), Wellington Mpandare (Team manager), Thompson Matenda (Fitness trainer), Soman Mudariki (Doctor), Admire Nyamadzawo (Physiotherapist), Tongai Mufandaedza (Kit manager)