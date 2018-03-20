Angola: President João Lourenço Updated On Situation in Lesotho

Luanda — The general situation on the latest developments in Lesotho was presented Monday in Luanda to the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, as Chairman of the Political, Defense and Security Cooperation Body of the Southern Africa Development Community

The Angolan statesman has received information about the ongoing political stabilization process in Lesotho which includes constitutional reforms.

The update was presented by the prime minister of Lesotho, Thomas Thabane, who is leaving Tuesday for South Africa.

Although he did not speak to journalists, the Lesotho media reported that the prime minister also informed João Lourenço about the reforms recommended by SADC in order to achieve peace and stability in that kingdom.

Thomas Thabane's visit follows a recent one to Maseru by the SADC Executive Secretary, Stergomena Lawrence Tax, who then went to Angola to inform the Chairman of the Political, Defense and Security Cooperation Body of the sub-regional organization about the ongoing efforts.

João Lourenço, through Angola, holds the chair of the SADC Political, Defense and Security Cooperation Body of the Organization, of which both countries are members.

The political and military situation in Lesotho worsened on September 5, 2017 when the army chief of staff General Khoantle Motsomotso was killed during a shootout.

In the same incident, two other officers, General Bulane Sechele and Colonel Tefo Hashatsi, were also killed.

On December 2 2017, SADC deployed a military contingent under its Contingency Mission to Lesotho at the request of local authorities. The military staff is made up of 217 soldiers, 162 of them from Angola.

Lesotho held early elections on June 3, 2017, which were won by the Basotho Convention (ABC) party, led by Thomas Thabane.

In the said elections, ABC won 48 of the 120 seats in the local Parliament, ahead of the political party of outgoing Premier, Pakathila Mosisili, who won 30 seats.

To achieve an absolute majority, Thomas Thabane's ABC negotiated with the Democratic Alliance, the Basotho National Party and the Reformed Congress of Lesotho, forming a coalition with 63 seats.

Thomas Thabane regained power three years after being ousted by a coup attempt carried out by the Armed Forces.