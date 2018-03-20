19 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Army Court Sets Date to Try Ex-MP Kipoi

By Jalira Namyalo

Kampala — The Army court in Kampala has set April 24 for hearing of prosecution evidence against former Member of Parliament for Bubulo West, Mr Tonny Kipoi Nsubuga.

Mr Kipoi is jointly charged with five other suspects over crimes relating to security, which offence attracts a maximum sentence of death upon conviction penalty.

Other suspects include five UPDF soldiers; Sgt Albino Okeng, Sgt Yunus Lemeriga, L/Cpl Adams Mawa and L/Cpl Rogers Mweru formerly attached to the Armoured Brigade headquarters in Masaka District as well as Private Saidi Dodola formerly attached to the elite Special Forces Command.

Mr Kipoi, who was extradited early this month from Botswana had been on a warrant of arrest since 2014 when he escaped through Democratic Republic of Congo.

The suspects were on Monday presented in Makindye based General Court Martial for plea and denied any wrong doing before they were remanded.

Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti who chairs the army court set the hearing date and remanded Kipoi to Luzira Prison while his alleged accomplices (the soldiers) were remanded to Makindye Military Prison.

Prosecution led by Maj. Raphael Mugisha asked court to set hearing date submitting that investigations into the case were complete.

"... Investigations into this case are done and we pray to have a hearing date fixed. The suitable date for us is April 24 this year," said Maj Mugisha.

Meanwhile, the suspects have asked court to direct prosecution to disclose statements and exhibits they intend to rely on during their trial to enable them prepare for their defence.

Prosecution case

Prosecution alleges that between November 2012 and December 2013 in diverse places in Kampala, Wakiso, Masaka, Nakasongola, Fort Portal, Jinja and Ntoroko Districts, Mr Kipoi convened meetings to recruit soldiers with intent to prejudice the security of the defence forces.

