Uganda: Floods Destroy Property in Rukiga

Property worth millions of shillings were on Monday destroyed when rain water flooded Muhanga town council in Rukiga District after a heavy down pour that lasted for about 6-hours.

The resident district commissioner for Rukiga, Mr Emmy Ngabirano said that almost all the retail shops and food stores among others were flooded.

He was, however, quick to note that no death had been reported.

Mr Ngabirano said that he had asked the local leaders to generate a report on the impact of the rain and floods which will in turn be forwarded to the prime minister's office for possible help.

"We appeal to the office of the prime minister to send technical staff to come and assess the problem before water borne related diseases break out. We think that the fact that the centre of Muhanga town council is located in the valley, running water from the hill tops gathered and ended up flooding the whole area. We appeal to our people to use better farming methods especially terraces in hilly areas and valleys to check on the speed of the running water. We also appeal to the local leaders in the area to start tree planting campaigns," Mr Ngabirano said.

Ms Reginah Kobuganzi, a resident said this was not the first time their area was being flooded with rain water.

"It happened some eight years and we suffered a lot," she said.

The floods made most roads in Muhanga town council impassable.