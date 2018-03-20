19 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Floods Destroy Property in Rukiga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Robert Muhereza

Property worth millions of shillings were on Monday destroyed when rain water flooded Muhanga town council in Rukiga District after a heavy down pour that lasted for about 6-hours.

The resident district commissioner for Rukiga, Mr Emmy Ngabirano said that almost all the retail shops and food stores among others were flooded.

He was, however, quick to note that no death had been reported.

Mr Ngabirano said that he had asked the local leaders to generate a report on the impact of the rain and floods which will in turn be forwarded to the prime minister's office for possible help.

"We appeal to the office of the prime minister to send technical staff to come and assess the problem before water borne related diseases break out. We think that the fact that the centre of Muhanga town council is located in the valley, running water from the hill tops gathered and ended up flooding the whole area. We appeal to our people to use better farming methods especially terraces in hilly areas and valleys to check on the speed of the running water. We also appeal to the local leaders in the area to start tree planting campaigns," Mr Ngabirano said.

Ms Reginah Kobuganzi, a resident said this was not the first time their area was being flooded with rain water.

"It happened some eight years and we suffered a lot," she said.

The floods made most roads in Muhanga town council impassable.

Uganda

900 Apply for Phosphate Firm's 92 Jobs

When Chinese firm, Guangzhou Dongsong Energy Group, through Tororo area radio stations called for job applications, over… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.