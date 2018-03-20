Uganda: Former Museveni Driver Jailed Over Property Dispute Cries for Help

Kampala — A man, who used to drive President Museveni's jammer vehicle between 2005 and 2011, has put up a fight in a bid to recover his properties, including a fuel station in Kasese Town, allegedly grabbed from him by a business partner.

Mr Alisen Baluku in his March 11 letter to President Museveni for intervention, states that upon retiring from the army on medical grounds in 2015, he entered into a business joint venture with a money lender, Mr Sunday Kitatilyo, to set up a fuel station.

"Your Excellency, I entered into a joint venture agreement with one Sunday Kikatilyo who invested Shs36m and I personally provided a plot of land, two pumps, three tanks, pipes, plumber, electricians all amounting to Shs200m," Mr Baluku states in his letter to President Museveni

He adds that along the way, they got challenges including disturbances from the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) and that his business partner pulled out of the fuel business.

Mr Don Wanyama, the senior presidential press secretary, yesterday said he would crosscheck with the relevant offices regarding Mr Baluku's complaint to the President for intervention.

According to Mr Baluku, his business partner wanted back his money amounting to Shs36m that he had injected into the business and that he went ahead to sue him.

"I paid Shs15m and I was left with a balance of about Shs21m," he says.

Mr Baluku says he fell sick and asked court for more time to clear but court bailiffs stormed his Kisasi-Kyanja home and demanded that he pays the balance or be taken to court.

When Daily Monitor contacted Mr Kitatilyo on why he is allegedly confiscating Mr Baluku's properties worth more than Shs400m for a debt of Shs21m, which he is willing to pay, he referred us to Kasese court.

"Ask Kasese court why and not me," Mr Kitatilyo briefly said yesterday by telephone.