President Mnangagwa yesterday pledged legislative support for a conducive investment environment and told manufacturers to take advantage of the new political dispensation to invest in the latest technology to keep abreast with international best practices.

The President was speaking at the commissioning of a filling line on the Cremora plant at Nestle Zimbabwe's Southerton factory in Harare.

The investment in the plant came after President Mnangagwa secured commitment from Nestle's executives during his historic trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum in January.