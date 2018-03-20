20 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ED Pledges Legislative Support for Investors

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Taurai Mangudhla

President Mnangagwa yesterday pledged legislative support for a conducive investment environment and told manufacturers to take advantage of the new political dispensation to invest in the latest technology to keep abreast with international best practices.

The President was speaking at the commissioning of a filling line on the Cremora plant at Nestle Zimbabwe's Southerton factory in Harare.

The investment in the plant came after President Mnangagwa secured commitment from Nestle's executives during his historic trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum in January.

Zimbabwe

Ruling Party to Strip Mugabe of Immunity, Privileges?

Zimbabwe's ruling party says Robert Mugabe could lose his immunity and privileges as a former head of state and face… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.