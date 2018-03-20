19 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Future of Uganda UN Base Hangs in the Balance

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Frederic Musisi

Kampala — The United Nations General Assembly will, in May, receive a report of the working group constituted by General Secretary Antonio Guterres to assess the 11 existing UN secretariats across the world, including the Regional Service Centre (RSC) at Entebbe, with the view of creating one-stop centres to streamline operations.

Diplomatic sources told Daily Monitor that the report findings will then be referred to the Fifth Committee, which handles the General Assembly's administrative and budgetary matters, for review and recommendation of the next steps.

The 193-member General Assembly is where discussions between member countries on international issues take place and is the world body's supreme organ where members, at least in theory, have equal voice.

The 11 UN secretariats assessed include, the headquarters in New York, offices away from headquarters, in Nairobi (Kenya), Geneva (Switzerland) and Vienna (Austria). Others are regional commissions in Bangkok (Thailand, Beirut (Lebanon), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Santiago (Chile), and the three locations from which shared services are provided for peacekeeping and special political missions in Entebbe, Kuwait and Brindisi (Italy).

The development comes in the wake of what highly placed diplomatic sources described, as a vigorous political and diplomatic manoeuvring by neighbouring Kenya to woo the General Assembly to relocate the RSC currently hosted at Entebbe, to Nairobi, which already hosts the UN headquarters for Africa.

Uganda not in competition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs permanent secretary, Amb Patrick Mugoya, said "though Uganda, specifically Entebbe, stands favourably as the RSC location in Africa, the selection process is still ongoing."

He said Uganda is neither in competition with Kenya in light of ongoing developments nor is "laid back" instead of fighting back hard to retain the base at Entebbe as some local media reports claimed last week.

Service Centre

Bid. Uganda in 2010 won bid for establishment of the Regional Service Centre to serve as a one-stop centre for activities ranging from administrative, communications technology and logistics, for all UN missions across Africa.

Uganda

900 Apply for Phosphate Firm's 92 Jobs

When Chinese firm, Guangzhou Dongsong Energy Group, through Tororo area radio stations called for job applications, over… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.