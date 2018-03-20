19 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Illegal Guns, Ammunition Intercepted - Malawi Police Say One Suspect Tried to Kill Lover

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alick Mande

Malawi Police in the central District of Ntcheu are keeping in custody three people for being of possession of two fire arms, 19 live ammunition.

The suspects are alleged to be behind a series of armed robberies at SharpeVale trading centre in the district.

According to police in the district, the three were arrested after one of them tried to kill his girlfriend.

"One suspects, Yahaya Hassan, 21, was in love with a sister to village headman Saidi in the district before he went to South to Africa for greener pastures," Ntcheu police publicist Hastings Chigalu told Nyasa Times.

"Upon returning from the South Africa last month, he found out that his girlfriend is going out with another man. This development did not go down well with him, he was angered and thought of punishing her."

Hassan is said to have taken a riffle loaded with live ammunitions to shoot the said girlfriend, but his friend who is among the suspects, prevented him from doing so.

Officers from Sharpevale Police post followed the issue and arrested one suspect Mika Dzuwa who had one rifle, Air gun Pistol, with six live ammunitions which were found wrapped in a plastic bag and burried on the ground.

Later, after thorough investigations, two more suspects were also arrested and this led to the recovery of another rifle, Taurus Brasil Revolver, with 13 live ammunitions.

It was revealed during the arrests that the rifles were used in one of the robberies in the area and other mere shootings at the market and their home.

It is said that the riffles and ammunitions were brought in the country from South Africa using a truck in RSA and entered Malawi through Mwanza border on February 27, this year.

Yahaya Hassan, 21, hails from Saidi village and Mika Dzuwa, 35, from Kachimanga village, while Kalambo John, 18, is from Njirika village, all in Traditional Authority Ganya, in Ntcheu.

Meanwhile, suspects appeared before Ntcheu magistrate court on Monday for plea.

Malawi

Group Calls for Collaborative Efforts in Implementation of Alcohol Policy

The Malawi Alcohol Policy Alliance (MAPA) says government and various institutions must collaborate with the alliance in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.