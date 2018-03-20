Tanzania Prime Minister Pledges to Address Business Challenges

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured members of the business community that the government will revisit all business challenges that were outlined during Monday's National Business Council (NBC) meeting held at State House.

Speaking during the NBC meeting on Monday, March 19, Mr Majaliwa said the ministers and the permanent secretaries have taken aboard all challenges outlined by business community and that they were going to collectively discuss at the government level and formulate ways of addressing them.

"Some may be solved outright here and some may be addressed through the 2018/19 financial year. But, most of them require collective resolutions," he said.

According to the premier, the government intended to find lasting solutions to problems facing the business community to stimulate their contributions to the national economy for jobs creation.