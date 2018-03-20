19 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Prime Minister Pledges to Address Business Challenges

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Louis Kolumbia Lkolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has assured members of the business community that the government will revisit all business challenges that were outlined during Monday's National Business Council (NBC) meeting held at State House.

Speaking during the NBC meeting on Monday, March 19, Mr Majaliwa said the ministers and the permanent secretaries have taken aboard all challenges outlined by business community and that they were going to collectively discuss at the government level and formulate ways of addressing them.

"Some may be solved outright here and some may be addressed through the 2018/19 financial year. But, most of them require collective resolutions," he said.

According to the premier, the government intended to find lasting solutions to problems facing the business community to stimulate their contributions to the national economy for jobs creation.

Tanzania

Diamond's Big Warning to Ex-Wife Zari On Raunchy Videos With Female Fans

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz has revealed how his warnings to his ex-wife Zari Hassan on his lifestyle as an… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.