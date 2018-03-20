Photo: The Observer

Okoth Ochola, right, with his deputy Muzeyi Sabiiti.

Kampala — Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Okoth Ochola has transferred and appointed 23 gazetted officers. The major changes see seven moved out of the IGP's office.

The changes affect two Assistant Inspector Generals of Police (AIGPs). AIGPs head the 20 directorates while others are on duty abroad.

Here is the full list:

1. Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Abasi Byakagaba from oil and gas to Counter Terrorism as Director

2. AIGP John Ndungutse remains UPF's attache to Uganda High Commission Nairobi.

3. Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Stephen Tanui from IGPs office to Field Force Unit (FFU) as Deputy Commander

4. SCP Christopher Kasalawo FFU to CT ad Deputy Director oil and gas

5. SCP Ali Kaali Fadhar from oil and gas to FFU as commander FFU

6. SCP Richard Edyegu from IGP's office to Logistic and Engineering (L&E) as deputy director

7. SCP Anne Tusiime from IGP's office to L&E as Deputy director construction division.

8 SCP Henry Tukahiirwa from IGP's office to Directorate of Welfare and Prodcution as Deipty Director Welfare

9. CP Mugisha Bazil from L&E to T&RS so Deputy Director

10. CP Timothy Halango from HRM to r, P&D as CP strategic planning

11. CP Jacob Opolot Omoding appointed operations officer FFU

12. CP Lawrence Niwabine from IGP's office to welfare and production as CP Welare.

13. ACP Dennis Namuwoza from KMP South to KMP HQS as Deputy Commnnder

14. ACP Esther Akwango from IGP's office to women affairs as AG. Cp Women Affairs

15. ACP Sarah Kibwika appointed AG. CP Traffic operations

16. ACP Anthony Emodingo is appointed AG.CP Traffic administration

17. ACP Agapitus Ecotu from FFU to CT as operations officer oil $ gas division.

18. SSP Ezekiel Emitu from KMP to Aswa as RPC

19. SSP Fred Mirondo from ASTU to IGP's office as personal assistant legal.

20. SSP Paul Kakamba from Kidepo to KMP South as RPC

21. SSP Stephen Onencan from Sezibwa to Kidepo as RPC

22. ASP Stephen Kamar from Greater Bushenyi to Amuria as OC station Kapelabyong

23. ASP Frank Kyahurwa from IGP's office to CID Hqs