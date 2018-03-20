Zimbabwe: 21 Army Officers Promoted

President Mnangagwa has promoted 21 Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officers to the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel with effect from March 10.

The 21, who were promoted from the rank of field officers (Major), were conferred of their new rank at an investiture ceremony held yesterday at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks by ZNA Administration-Staff Brigadier-General Shailet Moyo.

Addressing the officers, Brig-Gen Moyo congratulated the officers on behalf of ZNA Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Absalom Chakanyuka Chimonyo.

"Your promotion is based on a wide range of considerations, among which is merit, distinguished service, consistent dutifulness, hard work, selflessness and patriotism, loyalty, among others," she said.

"Take note that any deviation from these and other cardinal credentials would render you an invalid in the hall of military leadership."

Every promotion, she said, came with an increase in responsibilities and marked the transition from the experiences of a field officer to those of a senior officer in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Brig-Gen Moyo urged those promoted to reciprocate the gesture through conscientiously executing assigned tasks and assignments.

"Unlike other professional fields and trades, the military is a highly risky and hazardous profession," she said. "You are expected to lead forces during moments of extreme peril, where life, limp, property and the normal function of vital body organs can be lost.

"Such a tremendous burden would require shrewd, astute and decisive leadership credentials, which I implore all of you to embrace."

Brig-Gen Moyo said the soldiers should learn to live with or withstand slander, criticism, murmurs of disapproval, encouragement and any other talk which might circulate in their respective spheres of employment.

With the advent of the new economic dispensation, she said, the nation demanded much of the officers' loyalty, patriotism and diligence in the day-to-day discharge of their duties.

"Whilst our constitutional mandate is centred on the defence and security of this republic, I challenge you all to participate in and not spectacle the various socio-economic development programmes, which have an overbearing impact on all of us," she said.

Brig-Gen Moyo urged the officers to continue upgrading their skills and mastery of military and non-military concepts, which could also be for either individual or organisational benefit.

Those who were promoted are Lieutenant Colonels Jones Chitsa, John Muponda, Christopher Beck Maposa, Marshwell Machingura, Solomon Chidemo, Diana Chakapfava, Clemence Sunamisai, Surrender Chaipah, Edward Muimeki, Kudakwashe Chinyanyu and Godfrey Mahuni.

Others are Allen Bishawu, Albert Chibatamoto, Nkosana Gwatsvaira, Kenneth Mudimu, Wilfred Satuku, Cletos Mutero, Nicholas Mbinya, Israel Mandizvidza, Cephas Lazaros Muganhu and Isaac Mukaro.