19 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SARS - Moyane Axed As Commissioner in Blunt Statement From Presidency

The Presidency confirmed in a statement on Monday night that President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Tom Moyane of his suspension with immediate effect pending the institution of disciplinary proceedings. By DAILY MAVERICK STAFF REPORTER.

President Ramaphosa said it was in the public interest to restore the credibility of SARS without delay, the Presidency statement said.

Late on Monday night the National Treasury issued a media statement to the effect that Mark Kingon had been appointed Acting Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service.

In the earlier letter to Mr Moyane, President Ramaphosa said:

"Developments at the SARS under your leadership have resulted in a deterioration in public confidence in the institution and in public finances being compromised. For the sake of the country and the economy, this situation cannot be allowed to continue, or to worsen."

Concern was raised in particular about the manner in which Moyane handled the matter of Jonas Makwakwa, his treatment of the report given to him by the Financial Intelligence Centre, and his failure to immediately report this to the Minister of Finance.

Another concern that was raised was the management of VAT refunds, which had brought SARS "into...

