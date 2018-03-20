Ondjiva — At least 12.5 million kwanzas were collected from January to March 15 , 2018 by the department of tax services of the sixth tax region in southern Cunene province as a result of the sale of road circulation tax.

Joaquim Fernando, who is in charge of the department, said that the above-mentioned amount comes from the payment of 1,775 seals, of which 1,321 were for light vehicles, 214 heavy vehicles and 41 motorcycles.

He also informed that the outcome of the payment process for the road tax in 2018 in the province of Cunene is still not satisfactory and therefore advised all motorists to go to the sales stations s in order to comply with their obligations.

Joaquim Fernando pointed out that owners of cars and motorcycles who did not pay their tax during the set period until 31 March can do so at the tax offices, plus a fine corresponding to 50% of the value of the stamp.

In 2017, the process of payment of the road tax yielded to the state coffers 53.2 million Kwanzas with the sale of 9.800 stamps.