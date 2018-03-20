South Africa: Sharks Land Japanese Ref in Melbourne

The Sharks will have their crucial Super Rugby clash against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday (10:45, SA time) officiated by Japan's Shuhei Kubo .

Kubo came under fire from critics last weekend for his handling of the Bulls' 41-28 loss against the Chiefs in Hamilton, and he will no doubt be watched closely in Melbourne.

Kubo will be assisted by Nic Berry and Damon Murphy.

The Bulls, meanwhile, will have Argentina's Federico Anselmi in charge of their match against the Crusaders, also on Friday (08:35, SA time) .

Both the Bulls and the Sharks are desperate for a win to get their respective seasons moving in the right direction.

The Stormers will have South Africa's Marius van der Westhuizen blowing their match against the Reds in Cape Town on Saturday (17:15) while Rasta Rasivhenge and Egon Seconds will run the line. The TMO will be Christie du Preez, completing a fully South African panel of matchday officials.

SUPER RUGBY MATCH OFFICIALS: WEEK 6

Source: Sport24