South Africa: Springbok Loosie Signs Deal With Welsh Club

Welsh club Scarlets have confirmed that Springbok No 8 Uzair Cassiem will join them ahead of the 2018-19 European season.

The 28-year-old, who boasts eight Test caps, will join the Scarlets from the Cheetahs after the conclusion of the current PRO14 campaign.

Commenting on the news, Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac told the club's official website : "Uzair is a current international who possesses the skills that we believe will suit the way we play the game. He's a dynamic player that likes to carry and has the ability to offload, is a very physical individual and has good aerial skills.

"He's currently playing at the highest level of the game and faced Wales in the recent autumn series at No 8. He has the ability to play across the back row but has been signed primarily as an 8."

Jon Daniels, the Scarlets' general manager of rugby, also commented: "Uzair has shown his capabilities in the PRO14, Super Rugby and internationally for the Springboks. When we met him we were struck by his desire to take on a new rugby challenge and to compete for silverware. What he brings on and off the field will be a welcome addition to our squad. We look forward to welcoming to the Scarlets prior to next season."

Cassiem added: "The Scarlets are known throughout the world and are playing some great rugby at the moment. When I met with Jon and Wayne it was clear to see the ambitions of the club and the environment at the Scarlets is just what I am looking for.

"I'll be giving my all for the Cheetahs for the rest of the season whilst looking forward to the next chapter of my rugby career in South Wales."

Source: Sport24