Ten Niger Delta militant groups, including the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, have given the federal government four weeks to reinstate the sacked Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Retired General Paul Boroh.

The militants warned that they would unleash fresh attacks on oil installations and facilities across the Niger Delta region if the sack of Boroh was not reversed.

The Leader of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers RNDA, General Johnmark Ezonbi, said in statement on Monday that that it had become obvious that the federal government was toiling with the destiny of the region.

"The federal government will hear from us at the expiration of the four weeks ultimatum as no single stone will be left un-turned as the administration preferred to go back to the recession period where Boroh played a major role by visiting the creeks with other stakeholders to prevail on the "boys "to drop their arms"and embrace peace.

Boroh, they said, had succeeded in setting a template for the smooth operation of the amnesty office.

The group said that all its striking units across the Niger Delta have been put on red alert to "commence operation zero oil to cripple the economy".

They said they would embark on a well- coordinated destruction of all major delivery oil pipelines after the expiration of the four weeks ultimatum without looking back.

"I want to warn that any intruder into our planned action in four weeks time if the federal government fails to reinstate General Paul Boroh will be severely dealt with without mercy because our attack will make security agencies in the creek very small ".

"We are fully ready to take on anybody as we have the instrumental of warfare that will make the biggest military might to marvel at our coordinated attacks. We are ready to dirty our rivers and creek with our oil, it is better we spill it than allow government use it to develop other parts of the country.

They stated that Boroh had made concerted efforts to put the Amnesty programme back on track with the regular training of ex militants and payment of monthly stipends without delay.

Professor Charles Dokubo was last appointed to replace Boroh.

