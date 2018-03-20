Nigeria: Boys Brigade Seeks Action Against Youth Unemployment

The President of the Lagos State Council of the Boys Brigade, Nigeria, Paul Adetokunbo Ladega, has worries over the current high level of youth unemployment in the country.Owing to its capacity to increase anti-social behaviour, Ladega urged government at all levels to immediately restructure the education sector to tackle the situation.

Ladega, who made the call recently in Lagos, also advocated the combination of academic knowledge, vocational and life skill instruction as well as moral and citizenship training as major positive steps that could be taken to tackle youth unemployment.He lamented the limited availability of new white and blue-collar job openings occasioned by the state of economy of the nation.

"It is projected that Nigeria's population will be the fifth largest in the world by the next generation. The worrying swell in the numbers of socially excluded young persons who are not in education, employment or training is a keg of gun powder and a source of potential social upheaval', he said.

Ladega also expressed concern over the massive youth unemployment and under-employment, saying thousands of foreigners continue to find jobs and work opportunity in the country which is an indication that part of the unemployment problem is that of employability, new skills and lack of know-how needed in a rapidly transforming economy is missing amongst Nigerian youths.

Ladega called on youths to become more active and concerned about politics and political activities. He appealed to state governments to restore the grant of subvention to the Boys Brigade and other voluntary organisations to enable them be more effective while assuring that the Brigade would continue to do its best to influence youth to shun cultism and other forms of violence, drug abuse, alcoholism and immorality of various forms and opt for life of righteousness and moral rectitude which are in line with the aims and objectives of the Brigade.