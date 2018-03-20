Nigeria: NNPC to Eliminate Paper Transactions

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, said it is poised to go paperless in its operations within the shortest possible time, through the conversion of all its documents and other papers into digital formats.

To this end, in a statement in Abuja, the NNPC said it has inaugurated two committees -- the Systems Applications and Products (SAP) Steering Committee (SC) and Group Process Council (GPC).

Speaking during the inauguration, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, said the committees would be responsible for a holistic implementation of SAP and would also emplace enterprise resource planning which would serve as enablers for the achievement of the corporation's success.

Baru said SAP was the platform for driving the transformation agenda of NNPC and the 12 Business Focus Areas (BUFA) which include: ensuring security of the industry assets; developing new business models, providing viable alternative funding to Joint Venture, JV, cash calls, increasing the nation's production & reserves base and growing Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, oil and gas production.

Others, he said are: effecting refinery upgrade & expansion, embarking on renewable energy drive & frontier exploration, rehabilitating the nation's oil & gas infrastructure, strengthening nnpc ventures & common services, enhancing staff professionalism & accountability as well as their welfare.

He stated that the platform had the potential to significantly influence the corporation's ability to compete, operate effectively and create value.

"We have commissioned a new re-delivery project to address the existing SAP challenges we are facing, we are implementing new solutions to manage some of our existing processes not currently on SAP. It will also enable us obtain value from our investments in SAP and provide a working environment where our strategic focus areas are managed in an efficient and effective manner," Baru stated.

He declared that the Project Steering Committee would be responsible for the overall success of the project and would provide oversight on management of project issues and risks, approve strategic decisions on SAP, ensure such decisions align with the strategic objectives of NNPC, and most importantly, act as SAP ambassadors across the NNPC group to ensure business commitment and ownership of processes deployed on the platform.

The NNPC boss added that the Group Process Council was accountable for ensuring that processes are optimized and end-to-end assessment of processes are carried out before implementation on SAP.

He charged members of the two committees to firmly establish SAP as the single source of truth for the corporation's business transactions, stressing that as leaders at various levels, they should take ownership of the process areas, and drive User Adoption of SAP Solutions in those process areas.

"Let us all be Change Agents in this journey, drive user adoption, and also see ourselves as leaders committed to setting the right tone for SAP in order to embed excellence and transparency in our operations," Dr. Baru enjoined.

Also speaking, Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Mr. Isah Inuwa, said the NNPC SAP journey had been very eventful with the rollout of finance and materials management processes on SAP solutions since 2007.

"To that effect, we have commenced re-implementation of some SAP solutions that have experienced challenges in delivering their value proposition such as Crude Oil and Gas Allocation, enhanced Purchase to Pay (P2P), Business Intelligence and SAP solutions deployed in some SBUs," Inuwa posited.

He noted that the inauguration marked a significant milestone in the NNPC SAP journey as it would usher in improved Purchase to Pay (P2P), Hire to Retire (H2R), Order to Cash (O2C), and Record to Report (R2R) processes, which will further strengthen SAP as the single source of truth for NNPC.

In his own remarks, the Group General Manager, Information Technology Division (ITD) of the NNPC, Mr. Danladi Inuwa, said the inauguration of the two committees would provide support for the new NNPC business model, adding that the move would lead to the holistic implementation of new solutions to manage some of the NNPC's existing processes not currently on SAP.

Members of the two committees were drawn from all the Seven Autonomous Business Units and all the Strategic Business Units of the NNPC.