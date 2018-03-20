South Africa: Rabada Cleared, Free to Play At Newlands

Photo: Naparazzi/Wikipedia

South African cricket player Kagiso Rabada.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play in the remainder of the Australia Test series.

Rabada was found not guilty of the charge of making inappropriate and deliberate physical contact with Australia captain Steve Smith following a hearing before the Right Honourable Michael Heron QC on Monday.

Rabada was, however, found guilty of conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game, an offence under Article 2.1.1 of the Code.

As such Heron imposed a sanction of a fine of 25% of his match fee and one demerit point. This brings the player's demerit points to a cumulated total of seven and he is free to play with immediate effect.

In his summary, Heron outlined his findings:

"The key issue is whether Mr Rabada made 'inappropriate and deliberate physical contact' with Mr Smith. I am not 'comfortably satisfied' that Mr Rabada intended to make contact and I therefore find him not guilty of the charge under 2.2.7.

"I am entitled, however, to consider whether the conduct involved constitutes a lower level offence. I consider the conduct was inappropriate, lacked respect for his fellow player and involved non-deliberate and minor contact. The actions contravened the principle that a dismissed batsman should be left alone.

"I consider a penalty of the imposition of a fine of 25% of the applicable match fee to be the appropriate penalty for the breach of Article 2.1.1. Therefore, 1 demerit point accrues. Mr. Rabada will be aware of the consequences of any further breaches of the code."

ICC CEO David Richardson also commented: "The ICC wholly accepts today's decision and I would like to thank Mr Heron for overseeing the hearing in a short time frame before the next Test starts in South Africa.

"This is perhaps an opportune moment to remind all players of their responsibilities to maintain a standard of behaviour which sets a good example to players at all levels of the game, especially the young players. We want to see the game played with skill, passion and respect for the opposition, the match officials and the laws."

The third Test between South Africa and Australia starts at Newlands on Thursday, March 22.

Sport24