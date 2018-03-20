Nigeria: Pollution Claims 62 Lives in Nigeria

More than 60 people have reportedly died this month resulting from decades of pollution in the oil-rich southern Nigeria.

The deaths have been reported in Ogoniland, the area which came into international recognition after 2 000 civilians were killed in the aftermath of protests against the government's hanging of human rights and environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa in 1995.

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) this weekend said since the beginning of March, 62 people had died in the Gokana area.

"Similar reports are coming from all Ogoni villages," Fegalo Nsuke, MOSOP spokesperson, said.

Nsuke called on world leaders to intervene and pressure Nigeria and Shell to commence the implementation of the United Nations (UN) report on the Ogoni environment.

Shell, the multinational oil and gas firm is largely blamed for the oil spills dating back to over 40 years ago. Ogoniland is home to over 1 million people.

MOSOP expressed concern the company and Shell had not done much to restore Ogoniland as suggested by the UN in 2011.

"MOSOP flays this inhuman attitude of the Nigerian government and Shell and urge the world not to allow this happen in the 21st century," Nsuke said.

Shell has pledged commitment to ensuring the Ogoni cleanup exercise while government has offered $200 million (R2,4 billion) annually for five years but progress has been slow.

"We call on world leaders to stand up for humanity and save the Ogoni people from going extinct," Nsuke said.