Nigeria: 2019 - Saraki Distances Self From Former Aide

The Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has distanced himself from a former aide, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who is now the chairman of a newly registered political party, Action Peoples Party (APP).

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the senate president also denied any link with the APP, even as he asked all platforms to refrain from including his name in stories relating to Mr. Ugochinyere.

Mr. Ugochinyere had in November last year resigned as the Senior Special Assistant on Youths and Students' Matters to the senate president.

In a letter, the aide explained that the decision was as a result of his emergence as the national chairman of a newly formed political party.

Mr. Saraki's statement read: "Our attention has been drawn to reports by some news platforms that described Mr. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the Chairman of a political party known as "APP" as an aide to the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

"Please note, that in a letter of resignation addressed to President of the Senate, and dated October 3, 2017, Ugochinyere, who was then President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, said he had formed a political party and would be resigning his position as Special Assistant on Youth Affairs.

"In this regard, we ask that all platforms be guided in their reporting of the activities of Ugochinyere and his party, and refrain from including 'Saraki's' name in any of such related stories."

