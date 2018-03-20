South Africa: Cronje Set to Miss Jaguares Clash

Scrumhalf Ross Cronje is set to miss the Lions' trip to Argentina to face the Jaguares after picking up an injury in their victory over the Sunwolves at the weekend.

The Lions confirmed that Cronje (rib injury), Jacobie Adriaanse (sprained ankle) and Andries Ferreira (lower back spasm) will all sit out the trip.

They are, however, expected to be fit for the visit of the Crusaders on April 1.

The Lions currently top the overall conference as well as the South African conference in Super Rugby.

Their match against the Jaguares kicks-off at 23:40 on Saturday, March 30.

Source: Sport24