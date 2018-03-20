20 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cronje Set to Miss Jaguares Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Scrumhalf Ross Cronje is set to miss the Lions' trip to Argentina to face the Jaguares after picking up an injury in their victory over the Sunwolves at the weekend.

The Lions confirmed that Cronje (rib injury), Jacobie Adriaanse (sprained ankle) and Andries Ferreira (lower back spasm) will all sit out the trip.

They are, however, expected to be fit for the visit of the Crusaders on April 1.

The Lions currently top the overall conference as well as the South African conference in Super Rugby.

Their match against the Jaguares kicks-off at 23:40 on Saturday, March 30.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Rabada Cleared, Free to Play At Newlands

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play in the remainder of the Australia Test series. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.