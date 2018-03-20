20 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Mr Ibu, Ronke Oshodi, Others Thrill Nollywood Fans in the Eve

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jayne Augoye

Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, and Yoruba movie star, Ronke Oshodi, are two stars to watch out for in a new romantic Nollywood movie titled The Eve.

After an impressive track record with Yoruba movies, Ronke makes an effortless transition in this movie playing the feisty aunt of Yewande.

Mr Ibu and Ronke are also starring alongside each other for the first time in the movie.

The film will be screened in Lagos on March 24 at the Day Dream Pool Club, Landmark Towers, Victoria Island and thereafter premiere nationwide on Easter Day (March 29th).

An initiative of Cut24, the movie chronicles the days leading up to a supposed 'happy' couple's wedding day.

Directed by rapper-turned-director, Tosin Igho, the movie tells the story of a young couple, Funsho and Yewande, who have shockingly varying personalities, and plan to get married in a few days.

Just before the wedding, Funsho and his three childhood friends set out to treat the groom to one blissful getaway and a Bachelor's eve.

Things quickly go south and the events and revelations that unfold ultimately raise more questions than answers for the couple.

The movie will explore various themes and genres through its runtime, which is expected to be just less than two hours.

The producers say it is the first Nollywood movie of the modern era to tackle homophobia (dislike of or prejudice against homosexual people) as part of its subplot.

The cast features some of Nollywood's leading women like Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, and Hauwa Allahbura. The latter also doubles as the film's executive producer. Rapper/singer, Efa, Adeolu Adefarasin, Kunle Remi and Mawuli Peter Gavor also star in the movie.

According to the Executive Producer, Femi Odugbemi, passion, longing, and heartbreak are familiar themes to viewers all around the world, but "The Eve" comes with a fresh perspective.

He said, "The movie is an engaging love story that explores the themes of weddings, marriage, sex, friendship, dating, cheating, celibacy, partying, and homosexuality in a refreshing, comical and thrilling manner. It's definitely a must-see for everyone."

Beverly, who plays Yewande, says, "My character is a depiction of thousands of Nigerian women and her struggles and motivations are so real and relatable, I think everyone knows a Yewande."

Nigeria

Nigerian Lawyers to Earn Another $17 Million From Abacha Loot

Nigerian lawyers freshly engaged by the Federal Government to assist with the repatriation of $321 million stolen by… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.