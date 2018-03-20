press release

African Union deploys an Election Observation Mission to Egypt's Presidential Election

At the invitation of the Government and National Elections Commission of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat, has approved the deployment of a Short-Term Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to Egypt to observe the country's presidential election scheduled for 26-28 March 2018.

The AUEOM, led by H.E. Abdoulaye Diop, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Mali comprises forty (40) short-term observers (STOs) and will be deployed from 21 March to 31 March 2018.

The mandate of the mission is to observe, assess and report on the conduct of the election in Egypt in line with African Union principles for democratic elections in Africa. The overall objective is to contribute to the deepening of democracy and democratic elections in Africa.

For more information about the AUEOM to Egypt, please contact the Mission Coordinator: Mr. Idrissa Kamara, Political/Election Officer, Department of Political Affairs, African Union Commission. Email: kamarai@africa-union.org,

Media inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Gamal Ahmed A. Karrar | Directorate of Information and Communication| African Union Commission | Tel: +251 11 5182573| E-mail: gamalk@africa-union.org