South Africa: Santaco Taxi Strike Peaceful - EMPD

Commuters in Ekurhuleni have been left stranded after South African National Taxi Council drivers embarked on protest action, reportedly to demand the resignation of Mayor Mzwandile Masina.

The strike started at the Germiston taxi rank and headed to the council chamber for the handing over of a memorandum, it has been reported.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said the N3 freeway, between the Linksfield off-ramp and Gillooly interchange, was blocked.

"Drivers are using their minibus taxis in their demonstration. We are not sure where they are headed, but they are moving at a tortoise pace."

Mokheseng said part of the R21 was also affected.

Mokheseng said the strike, which started at around 09:00, has been relatively peaceful.

"They are very co-operative."

He said Ekurhuleni Municipality staff would be attending to drivers' grievances.

