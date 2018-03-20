20 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Santaco Taxi Strike Peaceful - EMPD

Tagged:

Related Topics

Commuters in Ekurhuleni have been left stranded after South African National Taxi Council drivers embarked on protest action, reportedly to demand the resignation of Mayor Mzwandile Masina.

The strike started at the Germiston taxi rank and headed to the council chamber for the handing over of a memorandum, it has been reported.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said the N3 freeway, between the Linksfield off-ramp and Gillooly interchange, was blocked.

"Drivers are using their minibus taxis in their demonstration. We are not sure where they are headed, but they are moving at a tortoise pace."

Mokheseng said part of the R21 was also affected.

Mokheseng said the strike, which started at around 09:00, has been relatively peaceful.

"They are very co-operative."

He said Ekurhuleni Municipality staff would be attending to drivers' grievances.

Source: News24

South Africa

Rabada Cleared, Free to Play At Newlands

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play in the remainder of the Australia Test series. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.