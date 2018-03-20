South Africa: #GuptaLeaks Collateral Damage - KPMG SA Makes a Bold Attempt At Clawing Itself Out of an Ethical Hole

analysis

There are many - political leaders, public officials, private sector instances - whose reputations were shredded through their close proximity to the Gupta family. Some of those implicated will never recover. Global auditing giant KPMG suffered a massive body blow as Guptas' auditors and consultants, as well as for the role the firm played in the SARS "rogue unit" narrative. In its latest progress update on the day SARS commissioner Tom Moyane was suspended, KPMG has made a firm commitment to absolute transparency and has highlighted significant changes to governance, quality control and risk management. It will also, in future, be more selective about the clients it takes on.



The association of KPMG SA with the Gupta family as well as the South African Revenue Service (SARS) under the leadership of Tom Moyane was almost the kiss of death for the auditing giant, as well as many other private sector entities drawn into the deep web of corruption and illegality.

The fallout, once the #GuptaLeaks made evident the extent of the Gupta family's stealthy capture of the state - aided and abetted by the private sector, public officials and high-ranking ANC politicians - was swift and brutal....