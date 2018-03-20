20 March 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #GuptaLeaks Collateral Damage - KPMG SA Makes a Bold Attempt At Clawing Itself Out of an Ethical Hole

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Thamm

There are many - political leaders, public officials, private sector instances - whose reputations were shredded through their close proximity to the Gupta family. Some of those implicated will never recover. Global auditing giant KPMG suffered a massive body blow as Guptas' auditors and consultants, as well as for the role the firm played in the SARS "rogue unit" narrative. In its latest progress update on the day SARS commissioner Tom Moyane was suspended, KPMG has made a firm commitment to absolute transparency and has highlighted significant changes to governance, quality control and risk management. It will also, in future, be more selective about the clients it takes on.

The association of KPMG SA with the Gupta family as well as the South African Revenue Service (SARS) under the leadership of Tom Moyane was almost the kiss of death for the auditing giant, as well as many other private sector entities drawn into the deep web of corruption and illegality.

The fallout, once the #GuptaLeaks made evident the extent of the Gupta family's stealthy capture of the state - aided and abetted by the private sector, public officials and high-ranking ANC politicians - was swift and brutal....

South Africa

Rabada Cleared, Free to Play At Newlands

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play in the remainder of the Australia Test series. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.