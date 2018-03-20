19 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Coligny Trial Postponed After Afrikaans Interpreter Unavailable

The trial of two men, accused of killing a teenage boy in Coligny in the North West, was postponed due to the non-availability of an Afrikaans interpreter.

Judge Ronny Hendricks postponed the case to 10:00 on Tuesday.

Dressed in black suits, Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34, appeared before the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Monday morning. The public gallery of the courtroom was almost empty during their appearance.

It is alleged that Doorewaard and Schutte allegedly caught the teen, Matlhomola Moshoeu, stealing sunflowers on April 20, 2017.

They claimed they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.

However, an eyewitness alleged that he was pushed and some residents claimed he was killed because he was black.

His death sparked protests in the area, which led to several houses and businesses being burnt to the ground.

At least 21 witnesses have been lined up to testify in the case.

Doorewaard and Schutte are each out on R5 000 bail.

