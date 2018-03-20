20 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Capitec CEO Slams Short Seller Viceroy At Parly Hearing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie told Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance that much of the South African financial services market was better off for the arrival of Capitec.

He also said the bank provided credit to clients responsibly.

Fourie questioned the structure of Viceroy Research as an institution, in the bank's defence against the organisation's report which hints at Capitec cooking its books, as well as other companies such as Steinhoff.

Fourie told the committee that it only granted credit through a model based on client behaviour, affordability and revenue source.

He maintained that the South African unsecured market was still very young but that banking in the country was generally well regulated.

"Credit is only provided to formally employed, salaried individuals. The system centrally controls the credit granting model and the model is dynamic and easily updated with economic variables," Fourie said.

He put paid to the fact that key individuals at Viceroy Research were two Australian citizens (Aidan Lau and Gabriel Bernarde) and a British citizen (Fraser Perring). He said the group was linked to at least three hedge funds and had no known or disclosed regulators.

Capitec said it was already sufficiently regulated by at least seven state and sector organisations, including the SA Reserve Bank, the Financial Services Board, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Financial Intelligence Centre.In contrast, Capitec said, Viceroy was not regulated, did not have its structure disclosed and was not audited. The bank said Viceroy Research engaged in among others shorting the stock of a company before issuing a report on it and insisting on independent investigation.

Source: Fin24

South Africa

Rabada Cleared, Free to Play At Newlands

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to play in the remainder of the Australia Test series. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.