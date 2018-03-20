South Africa: CSA Welcomes Rabada's Appeal Outcome

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has welcomed the outcome of the appeal process that saw the world's No 1 ranked bowler, Kagiso Rabada , cleared to play for the Proteas in the third Test against Australia.

Twitter reacts: Rabada cleared to play at Newlands

Rabada was found guilty of a Level 2 charge and subsequently copped a two-match ban following his 'shoulder brush' with Australian captain Steve Smith at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

However on Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) overturned his suspension, making him available for the third Test at Newlands.

"I would particularly like to thank our legal team, led by Advocate Dali Mpofu and supported by the legal firm of David Becker and Associates, for the job they have done after having to accept the brief at unavoidably short notice," commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"This is our first ICC appeal that has been successful.

"It has also been extremely gratifying to acknowledge the support we have received from members of the public as well as the business and legal fraternities and we are extremely appreciative of this. It augurs well for the Newlands Test match which has always been extremely well supported," he said.

"It is now important that everybody gets the focus back where it belongs on the game of cricket. We have witnessed a compelling series between two highly competitive and skilful teams that is locked 1-1 at the halfway stage and is attracting a global audience.

"I am sure all our fans and other stakeholders are looking forward to a very exciting continuation of the series at two of our iconic Test match venues."

The third Test between the Proteas and Australia gets under way on Thursday, March 22 at Newlands at 10:30.

Source: Sport24