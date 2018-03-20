Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa to Sign Free Trade Area Pact in Rwanda

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday left the country for Rwanda to attend the African Union Extraordinary Summit.

In a statement the Office of the President and Cabinet sent to the state media, Robert Mugabe's successor will, on Wednesday sign, an agreement launching the African Continental Free Trade Area.

"The African Continental Free Trade Area seeks to create a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business persons and investments, and thus pave the way for accelerating the establishment of the Continental Customs Union and the African customs union," read the statement which announced Mnangagwa's departure.

Mnangagwa's trip is also in line with his business investment mantra the new President has been pushing since his ascendency to the highest position on the land in November last year.

The former Mugabe top ally was assisted by the military to succeed his long time mentor who had been declared life President by a faction of Zanu PF called G-40.

The President left for Rwanda soon after he named and shamed "looters" who were externalizing forex.

He was accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade, minister Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo (Rtd), Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joram Gumbo, Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister Mike Bimha and President of the Chiefs Council Chief Fortune Charumbira.