Cameroon: MTN Elite Two - Canon Yaounde Tops League Table

The fifth playing day of that national football championship took place in stadiums across the country on Saturday March 17, 2018.

There is every indication that Canon of Yaounde is out for a return to the superior league next season. The Yaounde based club beat Racing of Bafoussam Bafoussam 3-0 in a day five match in Yaounde on Saturday March 17, 2018.

Last Saturday's victory puts Canon at the top of the classification table with 13 points. Nine matches were played, seven goals scored and two draws registered. In Edea AS Matelot beat Dynamo FC 2-0. That means Dynamo has played four matches without any victory and three matches without any shots at goal. In Nkambe, Bang Bullet FC played a 0-0 tie with National of Bamenda.

The match between Tonnere Yaounde and Panthere of Bangangté was cancelled following internal squabbles that have been rocking the club since the beginning of the season. At the FECAFOOT Training Centre in Mbankomo, Lion Blessé of Fotouni beat Cosmos of Mbam 1-0. In Bamenda, PWD of Bamenda played a 0-0 tie with Renaissance of Ngoumou. That was the first point lost by PWD of Bamenda since the start of the 2018 season.

In Odza AS Etoa Meki lost to Avion of Nkam 0-1. At the end of the fifth playing day Canon has 13 points closely followed by PWD Bamenda with and Renaissance of Ngoumou is both with 13 points equally. AS Etoa Meki have seven points and AS Matelot have seven points with one delayed match.

Meanwhile, three teams are already in the relegation zone. There are National Bamenda with one point and two delayed matches, Ngaoundere University FC with one point and Dynamo Douala FC with one point.